Evercommerce to Present at August 2024 Investor Conferences

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chief Financial Officer Marc Thompson and current Chief Accounting Officer / incoming Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference in Boston. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

SVP & Head of Investor Relations Brad Korch will host on-one-one meetings at the virtual Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Chief Operating Officer Evan Berlin and SVP & Head of Investor Relations Brad Korch will host on-one-one meetings at the Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference in Dana Point on Thursday, August 29, 2024.



The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com .

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 690,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

