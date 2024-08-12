Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ford Motor Company (F)

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or the “Company”) (NYSE: F) securities between April 27, 2022 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had deficiencies in its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing higher warranty costs; (3) that the Company’s warranty reserves did not accurately reflect the quality issues in vehicles sold since 2022; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s profitability was reasonably likely to suffer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint also alleges that on July 24, 2024, Ford announced second quarter 2024 financial results (the “2Q24 Press Release”). The 2Q24 Press Release revealed that the Company’s “[p]rofitability was affected by an increase in warranty reserves” and “higher warranty costs.” The complaint alleges that as a result, the Company also revised its outlook for full year earnings for its electric vehicle segment to “reflect[] higher warranty costs than originally planned.” The Complaint alleges that analysts and journalists reported that, in the second quarter, warranty and recall costs totaled $2.3 billion, $800 million more than the first quarter and $700 million more than a year ago.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.51, or 18.36%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ford should contact the Firm prior to the October 7, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .