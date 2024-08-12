FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2024

Free Admission at Six State-Owned Historic Sites to Honor Bennington Battle Day and Defeat of the British

Events are planned at the Bennington Battle Monument, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, and Mount Independence

MONTPELIER, Vt. – August 16th is Bennington Battle Day, a Vermont state holiday commemorating the American victory over the British on August 16, 1777. To celebrate this Revolutionary War victory, admission is free on Friday August 16th at the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point (Addison), Mount Independence (Orwell), Hubbardton Battlefield, President Calvin Coolidge (Plymouth) State Historic Site, and Justin Morrill (Strafford) State Historic Site.

There are also events planned throughout the three-day weekend at the Bennington Battle Monument, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, and Mount Independence including all sorts of activities and reenactments. Below are some highlights:

Friday at the Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site:

• The Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site and Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be dedicating a Revolutionary War 250th Patriots marker in Monument Circle at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday at the Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site:

• Bennington Battle Day 5K and Kids Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.

• Moodus Drum and Fife concert at 12:00 p.m.

Saturday at Mount Independence:

• At 10 a.m. join the Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour to drive the 1776 trek taken by Revolutionary War soldiers. This event is co-sponsored by the Crown Point Road Association.

Saturday at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site:

• The Vagabonds Reenactment at 2 p.m. portrays the 1924 arrival of Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and Harvey Firestone at the home of President Coolidge.

• At 7 p.m., as part of Silent Film Night, a showing of Harold Lloyd’s 1925 comedy, The Freshman, in the historic Wilder Barn.

Sunday at the Bennington Battle Monument State Historic Site

• History in Style at 2 p.m. will feature 19th-century fashions.

Pack the picnic basket, grab the kids, invite your friends and neighbors, and head out to enjoy the great Vermont summer at any of the state-owned historic sites. For further information and event listings, visit us online at www.historicsites.vermont.gov and on Facebook.