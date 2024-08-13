1905 New Media Makes 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies
This recognition is not just a milestone—it's a celebration of our commitment to innovation and excellence. I could not be more proud of what we've achieved together.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that 1905 New Media ranks No. 2336 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Our journey to being recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work, dedication and unwavering passion of our 1905 New Media team,” said John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media. “This recognition is not just a milestone—it's a celebration of our commitment to innovation and excellence. I could not be more proud of what we've achieved together.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”
“Being named to this year’s Inc. 5000 list is just the beginning,” said Meilink. “This achievement for 1905 New Media sets the stage for even greater things ahead as we eye future opportunities for growth and innovation. I have complete confidence that with our incredible team, we will continue to take this company to new heights—together.”
1905 New Media’s founding dates to 1905, when Ronald Thomson acquired St. Charles County’s local daily newspaper, The Banner News. Today, nearly 120 years, four generations and four major acquisitions later, the family-owned business is a true integrated marketing agency with 36 team members and two offices. Capabilities include marketing strategy, search engine marketing, social media management, content marketing, email marketing, website development, custom mobile app development, branding services, graphic design, public relations, commercial printing, and more.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
About 1905 New Media
1905 New Media is an integrated marketing agency in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in branding, digital marketing, custom website and app development, public relations, and commercial printing. Through its proven approach, 1905 New Media helps guide aspiring brands through today’s marketing maze. Fourth-generation owner John Meilink founded 1905 New Media as the next generation of Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics, a St. Charles, Missouri-based, family-owned business whose founding dates back to 1905. For nearly 120 years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet and exceed its clients’ needs. The company operates offices in St. Charles and Olivette, Mo.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
