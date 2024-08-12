Nominations for the honorary designation of King’s Counsel (KC) for 2024 will open on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time).

The KC designation recognizes lawyers throughout British Columbia for exceptional merit and contributions to the legal profession. Beyond demonstrating excellence in the practice of law, candidates must be recognized by their peers as having displayed professional integrity and good character. Candidates must have been a member of the B.C. bar for at least five years.

The designation is governed by the King’s Counsel Act and bestowed annually by the lieutenant governor upon the endorsement of the attorney general.

Quick Facts:

No more than 7% of practising B.C. lawyers can be appointed as King’s Counsel.

Currently in B.C., there are 14,378 practising lawyers, of whom 497 have received the KC designation.

All applications are reviewed by an advisory committee in consultation with the attorney general. The committee includes: the chief justice of B.C.; the chief justice of the Supreme Court of B.C.; the chief judge of the Provincial Court of B.C.; and two members of the Law Society of BC appointed by the benchers.



Learn More:

For more information about the nomination process and the nomination form, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/for-legal-professionals/kings-counsel