Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,076 in the last 365 days.

FTC Approves Final New HISA Oversight Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has approved publication of a Federal Register notice announcing a final new oversight rule pertaining to non-budget aspects of the operations of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (Authority).

The new oversight provisions were proposed and published for public comment in the Federal Register on February 8, 2024. After careful review and consideration of the entire record, including 10 comments submitted by interested parties, the Commission has adopted, with a few modifications, the proposed new oversight rule to promote transparency and accountability in the Authority’s operations.

Among other things, the new rule provisions require the Authority to: 1) submit annual and mid-year reports to the FTC; 2) develop and publish a multi-year strategic plan; 3) manage risks to prevent conflicts of interest, waste, fraud, embezzlement, and abuse; and 4) follow other best practices specified in the new rule.

The Commission voted 5-0 to approve the final new rule.

You just read:

FTC Approves Final New HISA Oversight Rule

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more