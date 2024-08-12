Badaam (Almond With Shell) Snack Market to Reach $5.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Badaam (Almond With Shell) Snack Market by Product Type (Roasted, Spicy, Salted and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Franchised Stores, Online Stores and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the badaam (Almond with shell) snack market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The market for almond snacks with shells, or "badaam, " is expanding due mainly to consumer knowledge of the health advantages of almonds, including their high nutritional content and antioxidant content. This sector is expanding due in part to the growing desire for natural and minimally processed snacks. Product appeal is increased by innovations in flavor profiles and package designs that accommodate a wide range of consumer preferences. Global distribution channel expansion and strategic collaborations amongst major players also play a major role in the market's growth. The market is poised for continuous expansion as a result of the continued popularity of Badaam snacks a shift towards healthy eating habits and rising disposable incomes.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.3 Billion Market Size in 2033 $9.7 Billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 249 Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, And Region. Drivers Rising Snacking Trends Growing Health Consciousness Global Culinary Influence Opportunities E-Commerce Expansion Health And Wellness Trends Restraints Regulatory Challenges Allergen Concerns

Segment Highlights

Consumers around the world continue to be attracted to salted Badaam (almond with shell) snacks due to their savory taste and healthy qualities. Large companies such as Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds and Blue Diamond Growers have extended their product lines to include high-quality salted Badaam snacks in response to the increasing demand for convenient and nutritious snack options. Growing consumer knowledge of almonds' health advantages, including their high fiber and protein content, is the driving force behind this movement. Salted Badaam snacks are marketed as adaptable snacks that are used in premium food or enjoyed casually on a variety of occasions.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are vital to the distribution and expansion of the Badaam (almond with shell) snack market. These retail giants guarantee accessibility to a broad customer base by offering several companies significant shelf space and awareness. To appeal to consumers who are concerned about their health, supermarkets such as Walmart, Costco, Tesco, and Carrefour frequently offer a variety of almond snacks, including flavored and organic options. Hypermarkets take advantage of the growing consumer need for rapid and healthy snacks by displaying Badaam products prominently through their large layouts and innovative promotional approaches. In the competitive market for almond snacks, these retail channels play a critical role in shaping consumer preferences and boosting sales.

Regional Outlook

Various regional outlooks for the Badaam (almond with shell) snack market are evident, as they are influenced by unique consumer tastes and market dynamics. New varieties and wider distribution channels by well-known companies like Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds and Blue Diamond are the main trends in North America, especially in the U.S. The introduction of regional cuisines, strategic alliances, and the growing online presence of companies like Yinlu Foods and Three Squirrels are driving expansion in Asia-Pacific nations like China and India. With stores like Tesco and Lidl growing their selection, almond snack premiumization and sustainability are trends in Europe. These regional patterns highlight a dynamic market environment that is shaped by changing consumer preferences and strategic industry activities.

Players: -

Liang Pin Pu Zi

Bai Cao Wei

Lai Yi Fen

Life Fun

Shan Wei Ge

Yan Jin Pu Zi

Three Squirrels

Food Studio

Qia Qia

Orchardpeasani

Miss Yao

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Badaam (almond with shell) Snack market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In July 2023, through partnerships with major e-commerce sites like JD.com and Tmall, Three Squirrels increased their online visibility and made their Badaam products simpler to access.

In April 2023, Bestore, which is dedicated to providing sustainable and nutritious products, launched a national campaign to promote their organic Badaam snacks.

In November 2023, A range of co-branded Badaam snacks that combine American and Japanese flavors was launched in Japan by Yamazaki Baking (Japan) in collaboration with Blue Diamond Growers.

