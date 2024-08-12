ProCap is Proud to be a Main Sponsor of Miss World Philippines

Manila, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(8th August 2024 – Manila, Philippines) ProCap is proud to have been one of the Main Official sponsors of Miss World Philippines 2024, enabling pageant candidates to showcase their beauty, confidence, and elegance, as participants competed for the coveted Miss World Philippines title. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s humble mission to be part of the fabric of the community.

The pre-pageant event - Charity Gala and Top Model which took place on 17th July 2024 was held at Okada Manila in Paranaque City and saw a huge turnout consisting of distinguished guests and philanthropists. ProCap is in a strong position to help the underprivileged in the Philippines. The company believes strongly in improving the living conditions and learning opportunities as knowledge and education are vital in breaking the poverty circle for those less fortunate within our society.

The main pageant event - Coronation Night, which took place on 19th July 2024 was held at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and saw the announcement of the three winners of Miss ProCap and culminated in the crowning of Miss World Philippines 2024. This year’s edition of the finals featured performances by Alyssa Muhlach, the Filipino pop rock band The Juans, the Manila Symphony Orchestra, Johnoy Danao, and Filipino pop groups Kaia and Bilib. The highlight of the night was the unveiling of three Miss ProCap winners and the crowning of Miss Gravidez who was the winner of this year’s Miss World Philippines. This year saw the debut of “Rays of Hope”, a new crown designed by Oro China Jewelry. Miss Gravidez will represent The Philippines at the 72nd Miss World Pageant and ProCap wishes her all the best.

Arnold L. Vegafria, National Director, Miss World Philippines during his speech at the pageant mentioned “We are extremely thankful to Team Philippines from ProCap who have contributed immensely to the success of our recent Miss World Philippines 2024. We remain committed to the ProCap family in sharing the same vision for our charitable advocacies and humanitarian endeavors, as we live up to the Miss World Organization’s motto: ‘Beauty With A Purpose.’”

“Together, we also continue to uphold our long-standing dream of having our exemplary Filipina beauties claim their rightful victories as deserving queens and ambassadors of peace and goodwill, all in our pursuit of patriotic fervour.”

“We look forward to forging an enduring alliance with ProCap for our future Miss World Philippines pageants in the coming years.”

ProCap is honoured to have had the opportunity to sponsor Miss World Philippines with other esteemed lifestyle partners like GAOC and Philippine Airlines. At ProCap, we believe in empowering women through community engagement and talent development as the company is delighted to have aligned values with the event organisers. The company would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all attendees, donors, event organisers, participants, presenters, and sponsors who have made the event a resounding success. ProCap would like to give special mention to Team Philippines for facilitating and securing the sponsorship title as we hope to see everyone next year for Miss World Philippines 2025!

About ProCap

Procap a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

