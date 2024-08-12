Kansas Turnpike Authority Partners with TransCore for Cashless Tolling Operational Support

TransCore will provide image review services to the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) in support of its migration to cashless tolling

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore today announced that it has been selected by the Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) to provide image review services to help ensure seamless operations as the KTA roadway system transitions to cashless tolling.



TransCore will provide operational support and staff to review and validate image-based transactions and ensure the end-to-end accuracy of all toll transaction types. TransCore has provided tolling technology and support services to the KTA since 1995, and this latest contract builds on TransCore’s earlier appointment by the KTA to deploy its Infinity cashless roadside tolling technology statewide across KTA’s 236-mile system. The system upgrade will provide roadway users with seamless and efficient travel by creating image-based transactions for travelers without a valid or compatible transponder.

“KTA has been a true partner of TransCore for many years, which has enabled us to leverage each organization’s capabilities to develop solutions that address the evolving needs of KTA’s customers. We are humbled by the continued trust that our long-term customers like KTA place in TransCore and in our ability to deliver high-value solutions. We appreciate the opportunity to expand our partnership and remain committed to supporting KTA’s continued delivery of high-quality services to its roadway users,” said TransCore President and CEO, Whitt Hall.

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, RFID applications, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and express lanes and distributed millions of RFID tags. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions annually and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

Follow us on LinkedIn .





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2f28146-6221-45c7-9667-8dfbdf12758c

Contact: TransCore Erica Cordell erica.cordell@transcore.com