Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers Promote Bike Safety During Summer Months

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers emphasize summer bike safety in Atlanta, coinciding with Georgia’s first electric bike rebate program.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer season begins, Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers are raising awareness about bike safety across Atlanta. With the recent launch of Georgia’s first electric bike program in the city, it is more important than ever to ensure that cyclists are well-informed and equipped to stay safe on the roads.

Rising Popularity of Biking in Atlanta

On June 16th, Atlanta launched the first electric bike rebate program in Georgia, offering participants $500 to $2,000 in rebates on qualified e-bikes from participating local bike shops. This program resulted in the purchase of 800 to 1,000 e-bikes, providing affordable and environmentally friendly transportation options to Atlanta’s residents, particularly moderate and low-income individuals.

Seay/Felton LLC's Commitment to Safety

At Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers, we are dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community. As personal injury attorneys, we have seen firsthand the devastating impact that bike accidents can have on individuals and families. Our goal is to reduce the number of bike-related injuries and fatalities by promoting safe biking practices.

Tips for Safe Biking This Summer

To help ensure a safe biking experience for all, Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers offer the following safety tips for cyclists:

1. Wear a Helmet: Always wear a properly fitted helmet to protect your head in case of an accident.

2. Be Visible: Wear bright, reflective clothing and use lights on your bike to ensure you are visible to drivers, especially during dawn, dusk, or night rides.

3. Follow Traffic Laws: Obey all traffic signals and signs, and ride in the same direction as traffic. Use hand signals to indicate your intentions to drivers and other cyclists.

4. Stay Alert: Keep an eye out for road hazards, such as potholes, debris, and uneven surfaces. Avoid distractions, such as using your phone while riding.

5. Use Bike Lanes: Whenever possible, use designated bike lanes and paths.

6. Watch for Train Tracks: Be cautious when crossing train tracks as bike wheels can get stuck, causing dangerous accidents. Cross at a right angle and be mindful of any gaps.

The Importance of Bike Safety with Increased E-Bike Usage

With the introduction of the electric bike rebate program, more residents are now taking to the streets on e-bikes. This increase in cyclists emphasizes the need for heightened awareness and adherence to bike safety measures. The program not only aims to reduce carbon emissions and congestion in Atlanta but also to make biking a safer and more accessible mode of transportation for all.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please contact Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers at https://www.sftriallawyers.com/.

