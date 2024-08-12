HotelPlanner gives art lovers a good night’s sleep

The 2024 relationship with the VOLTA Art Fair expands HotelPlanner’s reach with one of the world’s prominent contemporary Art fairs.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announces its partnership with the International Art Fair VOLTA. ahead of its 2024 edition in New York. The partnership will ensure that after a day seeing some of the finest contemporary art, collectors and visitors to the fair can find a great hotel at a great rate that is convenient to where they want to stay.



VOLTA Art Fair is part of the Ramsay Fairs family, one of the biggest art fair organizers globally, running 19 fairs a year and having attracted over 3.2 million visitors since the company's inception. Through a portfolio of art fairs that includes Affordable Art Fair, VOLTA and British Art Fair, Ramsay Fairs aims to inspire people to collect and enjoy art at every level.

VOLTA is a pivotal international art fair that takes place in New York and Basel. The fair debuted in Basel in 2005 before expanding to New York in 2008. VOLTA has become an international forum for discovering cutting-edge artwork and rising artistic talent. Post- acquisition by Ramsay Fairs in 2019, the commitment to showcasing pre-eminent talent and supporting ambitious international galleries remains at the core of the fairs in two of the major art market hubs.

“Volta Art Fair’s is delighted to partner with HotelPlanner to ensure that after a superb art experience our collectors, visitors and exhibitors find the perfect place to stay to complete their New York experience.” - Lee Cavaliere, Artistic Director of VOLTA.

“Art and New York is such a great combination! it’s such a pleasure to look after the hotel needs of some of the world’s most exciting contemporary artists and art lovers.” Tim Hentschel, CO-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

Attendees for the VOLTA can book their accommodation here.

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://hotelplanner.com/.

ABOUT VOLTA

