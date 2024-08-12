CenExel Announces Ryan Brooks as Executive Chairman & Interim CEO

Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel, a leading clinical research site network, proudly announces the appointment of Ryan Brooks as Executive Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Ryan brings a wealth of expertise and a history of significant accomplishments in the healthcare sector to these roles at CenExel.

As Executive Chairman of the Board, Ryan shapes CenExel’s strategic vision and oversees its long-term direction, working closely with the board to foster growth and innovation. In his role as Interim CEO, he steers CenExel’s strategic planning, manages operations, and ensures the company’s objectives are met with accuracy and efficiency. Ryan’s leadership promotes ingenuity and the modernization of processes, and underscores a commitment to advancing transformative therapies through superior medical research, driving the company’s progress and performance.

Ryan’s career spans key roles at Abbott, Boston Scientific, and St. Jude Medical, along with extensive experience in healthcare venture capital and public equities. In 2018, he was instrumental in founding CenExel with Webster Equity Partners, following the sale of his stake in a clinical research site that became the cornerstone of CenExel’s extensive network.

“CenExel is at the forefront of clinical development, and I am honored to lead such a dedicated and talented team,” Ryan said. “Our commitment to advancing medical research and delivering life-changing therapies is unwavering, and I look forward to driving our strategic initiatives.”

Ryan’s visionary approach will continue to expand CenExel’s success and influence in clinical development. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Gonzaga University Graduate School of Business.

About CenExel:

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned, nationwide clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials—leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

With over 1,200 employees across 18 locations in major U.S. metro areas, CenExel’s Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel’s expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com.

