Intapp Assist generative AI feature now available for Intapp Terms

New AI-powered Ask Intapp lets users receive immediate answers about client commitments within Microsoft Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals in advisory, legal, and capital markets firms, today announced the general availability of Intapp Assist for Terms. A new Intapp Assist generative AI feature, Ask Intapp, reduces barriers to complying with client contractual obligations by giving professionals immediate answers to their questions within Microsoft Teams.

Intapp Assist for Terms applies generative AI to a firm’s data within Intapp Terms — their single source of truth for identifying and managing contractual obligations to clients. By integrating compliance with outside counsel guidelines throughout the client lifecycle — from new business intake through time entry and billing — Terms helps increase topline revenue and client satisfaction.

Ask Intapp, the new Intapp Assist feature in Intapp Terms, significantly reduces the time lawyers, billing analysts, and other professionals spend researching, responding to, or awaiting answers to questions about client obligations. It’s a Microsoft Teams app that uses conversational query to quickly answer questions, with direct links to source material, using client requirement data stored in Intapp Terms.

“Lawyers are expected to comply with an unbelievably complex and ever-expanding set of terms across their book of business,” said Nigel Riley, General Manager of Compliance “Ask Intapp uses generative AI to make it easier and less time-consuming for lawyers and staff to meet client obligations, letting them focus on providing expert counsel, accepting new business, and driving revenue.”

Fredrikson & Byron P.A., one of the clients that participated in Intapp’s early adopter program, is already realizing the benefits.

“Our staff no longer have to go into Intapp Terms and search for the right document or contact me with a question,” said Carly Numrich, Risk Counsel at Fredrikson & Byron P.A. “Now they're able to pull up Microsoft Teams and ask it terms questions, such as, ‘What are my payment terms with this client?’ and Ask Intapp provides the answer. It’s a much more streamlined process.”

"We've gained significant efficiency in the process of reviewing outside counsel guidelines," said Brent Eichten, Chief Information Officer, Fredrickson & Byron P.A.

Ask Intapp is available as a part of Intapp Terms when deployed in the cloud. Learn more about the solution here: Intapp.com/terms/Intapp-assist-for-terms.

