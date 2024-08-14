Intermittent Catheters Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

Intermittent catheters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Intermittent Catheters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intermittent catheters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.44 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased aging population, increased incidence of neurological disorders, awareness and education initiatives, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, patient preference for home healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The intermittent catheters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in chronic conditions, focus on infection prevention, healthcare cost containment strategies, personalized healthcare solutions, telehealth and remote patient monitoring.

Growth Driver Of The Intermittent Catheters Market

The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to boost the growth of the intermittent catheter market going forward. Urinary incontinence (UI) refers to the inability to control urination or the loss of bladder control. Patients with urine incontinence regain control of their bladders by intermittently catheterizing themselves four to six times per day, Hence, the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence will boost the demand for intermittent catheters.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the intermittent catheters market include Adapta Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Company, Coloplast Corp., Cure Medical LLC, Hollister Incorporated, Hunter Urology Ltd.

Major companies operating in the intermittent catheters market are developing innovative technologies such as Feel Clean technology to gain a competitive edge in the market. FeelClean technology in intermittent catheters refers to a specialized surface coating or treatment designed to enhance the user experience by reducing the residual stickiness or residue that may be present on the catheter after use.

Segments:

1) By Product: Uncoated Intermittent Catheter, Coated Intermittent Catheter

2) By Category: Male Length Catheter, Kids Length Catheter, Female Length Catheter

3) By Application: Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Retention, Prostate Gland Surgery, Spinal Cord Injury, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Academic And Research Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the intermittent catheters market in 2023. The regions covered in the intermittent catheters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Intermittent Catheters Market Definition

Intermittent catheters refer to small, flexible, soft tubes that are placed into the bladder through the urethra. It is used to drain urine from a bladder that is not emptying completely or from a tube that was surgically made to link the bladder with the abdominal surface.

Intermittent Catheters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Intermittent Catheters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intermittent catheters market size, intermittent catheters market drivers and trends, intermittent catheters market major players, intermittent catheters competitors' revenues, intermittent catheters market positioning, and intermittent catheters market growth across geographies. The intermittent catheters market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

