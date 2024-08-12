Associa Announces Webinar on Corporate Transparency Act

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce their upcoming webinar, "Corporate Transparency Act: Everything You Should Know," aimed at educating community association board members about the new Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) legislation. This essential event will provide crucial insights into the CTA, including its implications, effective dates, and compliance strategies.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM CDT

6:00 PM CDT Register HERE

The webinar will feature distinguished speakers Greg Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Director of Learning and Development for Associa, and John Krueger, Vice President of Government Affairs for Associa. Together, they will lead an in-depth discussion covering:

An overview of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)

Key dates and deadlines

Impact on community association board members

Practical tips for regulatory compliance

Greg Smith and John Krueger bring a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the CTA and how to navigate its requirements effectively.

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve on the Corporate Transparency Act and ensure your association's compliance. Register today to secure your spot!

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 TMershae@associaonline.com