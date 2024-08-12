Timberwolves Name Sezzle “Official Jersey Patch Partner”

Multi-year partnership is the first local patch partner for Wolves and Sezzle’s first foray into sports with an NBA team

Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced a multi-year partnership with Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL), a Pay in 4 fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation, naming the Minneapolis-based organization the “Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

“We are thrilled to announce Sezzle as the official jersey patch partner for the Minnesota Timberwolves. This partnership holds special significance as both Sezzle and the Timberwolves are proud to call Minneapolis home,” said Sezzle co-founder and President Paul Paradis. “Just as the Timberwolves are reaching new heights on the court, Sezzle is achieving remarkable growth and success in the financial technology sector. Our shared commitment to innovation and community strengthens this collaboration, and we look forward to supporting our hometown team in this exciting journey!”

“With a shared commitment to strategic growth and transformation, as well as delivering best-in-class experiences, Sezzle is the perfect partner to prominently represent our organization and brand,” said Timberwolves and Lynx COO Ryan Tanke. “As both our companies reach significant inflection points, this is a unique opportunity to team up with a purpose-driven financial tech company in our backyard to thoughtfully broaden our fan and consumer bases through the love of Timberwolves and Lynx basketball.”

Sezzle offers a financially responsible form of credit to consumers, including its Pay in 4 payment platform, which increases consumers' purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans online and in store.

The multi-year partnership designates Sezzle as the team’s official jersey patch partner and season presenting partner, which includes prominent in-arena signage, in-game promotions, community events and more. The partnership is inclusive of the Minnesota Lynx and includes on-court promotion, concourse activations and digital content. WME Sports helped negotiate the partnership and agreement terms between the team and Sezzle as part of its wide-ranging partnership with the team.

The team will debut the Sezzle jersey patch in its first game to open the 2024-25 preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 4. The full 2024-25 NBA schedule will be announced in the coming days. Timberwolves single game tickets will go on sale at a to-be-announced later date at www.Timberwolves.com/tickets.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s easy to use Pay in 4 payment platform increases consumers' purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans online and in store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com







Attachments

Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com