Global Smart Harvest Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart harvest market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.02 billion in 2023 to $17.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for plant-based proteins, functional properties in food processing, gluten-free and allergen-free alternatives, diverse applications in food products, global expansion of soy production..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart harvest market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion in meat alternatives market, functional and nutritional benefits, research and development, global population growth, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Harvest Market

The increasing demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the smart harvest market going forward. Food demand is the amount of food that people are willing and able to buy at a particular price and period. Smart harvesting can help fulfill rising food demand by enhancing agricultural production and efficiency. Smart farming techniques enable farmers to monitor individual plants and alter their nutrition, which helps prevent conditions and improve crop health. It also integrates several advanced technologies that can assist in raising agricultural output and efficiency.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart harvest market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Agrobot S L, Deere and Company, Harvest Automation Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Root Al Inc., Abundant Robotics Inc.

Major companies operating in the smart harvest market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as AI-driven farming solutions, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-driven farming solution is a technology-based system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data, make predictions, and automate tasks in the agricultural sector.

Segments:

1) By Components: Hardware, Software

2) By Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables

3) By Site Of Operation: On-Field, Greenhouse, Indoor

4) By End Users: Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, Vertical Farming, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the smart harvest market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global smart harvest market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart harvest market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Smart Harvest Market Definition

Smart harvest refers to the use of advanced technologies, such as machine learning, and artificial intelligence to automate and optimize agricultural harvesting processes. It is commonly used to increase the efficiency of harvest processes, reduce labor costs, and improve overall crop quality.

