Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.26 billion in 2023 to $2.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to antibiotic resistance concerns, hospital-acquired infections, surgical procedures, global increase in MRSA cases, high mortality rates.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued antibiotic resistance challenges, advancements in MRSA diagnostics, global healthcare-associated infections, preventive measures in surgery, rising community-acquired MRSA cases.

Growth Driver Of The Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market

The increase in the prevalence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections is expected to propel the growth of the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus drugs market going forward. A methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection is caused by Staphylococcus bacteria that is resistant to some antibiotics used for treating ordinary staph infections. MRSA infections must be treated with drugs that destroy and inhibit the growth of MRSA bacteria in humans and animals.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market include Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Merck & Co Inc., Pfizer Inc., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Allergan PLC, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International S.A., The Medicines Company, AbbVie Inc.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drug market. Major companies involved in the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) drug market are focused on innovating new products to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Lipopeptides, Oxazolidinones, Cephalosporin, Tetracycline, Folate Antagonist, Lipoglycopeptide, Other Drug Classes

2) By Indication: Skin Infections, Bone and Joint Infections, Bacteremia, Animal Infections

3) By MRSA Type: Hospital-Acquired (HA-MRSA), Community-Acquired (CA-MRSA)

4) By Route of Administration: Oral Administration, Parenteral Administration

5) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market Definition

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs refer to a group of drugs used to treat infections caused by the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus that are resistant to methicillin and other common antibiotics. These drugs are specifically chosen to target and kill MRSA bacteria or inhibit their growth. MRSA is a source of staph infections that is challenging to treat due to antibiotic resistance.

