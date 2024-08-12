PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 Sen. Robin Seeks Probe into Implementation of Anti-Drug Laws Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is seeking an investigation in aid of legislation into the implementation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, to address any policy gaps to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry against the harmful effects of dangerous drugs. Padilla filed on Monday Senate Resolution 1131, which directs the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to hold the inquiry in aid of legislation. "Notwithstanding the accomplishment of Marcos administration in their bloodless war on dangerous drugs, issues concerning the security breach in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) have emerged," said Padilla, who is advocating the legalization of medical cannabis. He added such allegation against PDEA "is a matter of serious concern being one of the government agencies responsible for the efficient and effective law enforcement of all the provisions on any dangerous drug and/or controlled precursor and essential chemical as provided in RA 9165." In his resolution, Padilla voiced concern that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr., in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA), noted that 440 of 6,000 arrested high-value targets were government employees. Of these, 42 were uniformed personnel and 77 were elected officials. "It is alarming that more than 7% of the total number of high-value targets is composed of government employees, thereby underscoring the need to ensure that government offices, occupied by those most expected to adhere to the law, are truly drug-free workplaces," he said. On the other hand, he noted that during a recent hearing, it was discovered that the government's compulsory drug tests tested for only two kinds of drugs, "showing an inadequacy in the requirement as well as a loophole in the implementation of the law." Padilla, who is pushing for the legalization of medical cannabis, stressed that the approach to the inquiry should be science and evidence-based. Sen. Robin, Nais Imbestigahan ang Pagpapatupad ng Batas vs Dangerous Drugs Nais ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na imbestigahan ang pagpapatupad ng Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, para matugunan ang mga "policy gaps" nito at para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng mga mamamayan laban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot. Ihinain ni Padilla nitong Lunes ang Senate Resolution 1131, na inaatasan ang Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs na gawin ang imbestigasyon "in aid of legislation." Sa kanyang resolusyon, nangamba si Padilla sa ibinunyag ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. sa kanyang huling State of the Nation Address (SONA), na 440 mula sa 6,000 na inarestong high-value targets ay emplyeado ng gobyerno. Mula sa 440 na ito, 42 ay uniformed personnel at 77 ay halal na opisyal. "It is alarming that more than 7% of the total number of high-value targets is composed of government employees, thereby underscoring the need to ensure that government offices, occupied by those most expected to adhere to the law, are truly drug-free workplaces," aniya. Dagdag niya, sa isang pagdinig sa Senado, nadiskubre na dalawang klaseng droga lang ang sakop ng compulsory drug tests ng gobyerno - "showing an inadequacy in the requirement as well as a loophole in the implementation of the law." Diin ni Padilla, na sumusulong sa legalization ng medical cannabis, dapat ay base sa agham at ebidensya ang pagsiyasat.