Metal Injection Molding Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Metal Injection Molding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The metal injection molding market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.97 billion in 2023 to $4.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to powder metallurgy advancements, automotive industry demand, energy sector requirements, additive manufacturing growth, consumer goods manufacturing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The metal injection molding market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in alloy development, sustainable practices, investments in research and development, rising demand for lightweight materials, global infrastructure development.

Growth Driver Of The Metal Injection Molding Market

Rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the metal injection molding market going forward. An automotive industry refers to an industry that comprises businesses involved in the manufacture, distribution, retail, and upkeep of automobiles. Metal injection molded parts are now largely used by the automotive industry for engines, gearboxes, turbochargers, locking mechanisms, steering systems, and electrical systems. These are employed to produce high-strength, high-complexity parts.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the metal injection molding market include Molex LLC, Indo-Mim Private Limited, CMG Technologies Ltd., GKN Ltd., Smith Metal Products, ASH Industries Inc., Rockleigh Industries Inc.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the metal injection molding market. Major companies operating in the metal injection molding market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Material: Stainless Steel, Low Alloy Steel, Soft Magnetic Material, Other Materials

2) By Machine Type: Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid

3) By End-user: Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Consumer, Industrial, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal injection molding market in 2023. The regions covered in the metal injection molding market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Metal Injection Molding Market Definition

Metal injection molding (MIM) refers to a metal fabrication process that is used to produce small, complex, tailored metal parts with high precision and consistency. It combines the benefits of plastic injection molding with the strength and durability of metal materials.

Metal Injection Molding Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metal Injection Molding Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metal injection molding market size, metal injection molding market drivers and trends, metal injection molding market major players, metal injection molding competitors' revenues, metal injection molding market positioning, and metal injection molding market growth across geographies. The metal injection molding market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

