Global Silica Sand Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silica sand market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.17 billion in 2023 to $19.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial demand, geopolitical factors, environmental concerns, price fluctuations, substitute materials.

The silica sand market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging applications, alternative materials development, economic recovery, infrastructure development, global demand shifts.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10524&type=smp

Growth in the solar panel industry is expected to propel the growth of the silica sand market going forward. The solar panel industry refers to the manufacturing and installation of solar panels, which are devices that convert sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic cells. Silica sand serves as a foundational material in the manufacturing process of solar panels, playing a crucial role in producing high-quality solar cells and contributing to the expansion and development of the solar energy industry.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/silica-sand-global-market-report

Key players in the silica sand market include Aggregate Industries, Badger Mining Corporation, Chongqing Changjiang River Molding Material (Group) Co. Ltd., Covia Holdings Corporation.

Major companies operating in silica sand are undergoing various silica sand projects such as George Project to drive the revenues in the market. The George Project is a large landholding of 3,609km2 in South Australia that is prospective for high-purity silica sand and uranium.

1) By Type: Wet Sand, Dry Sand, Frac Sand, Filter Sand, Coated Sand, Other Types

2) By Grade: Glass, Foundry, Chemical

3) By Mesh Size: <70 mesh, 70-120 mesh, 120-200 mesh, >200 mesh

4) By Purity: 94% To 95.9%, 96% To 97.9%, 98% To 98.95

5) By End-Use Industry: Glass Manufacturing, Construction, Filtration, Foundry, Chemical Production, Paints and Coatings, Ceramics and Refractories, Oil and Gas, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the silica sand market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global silica sand market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the silica sand market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Silica sand refers to a granular substance made of quartz and trace amounts of other minerals like clay and coal. It is frequently utilized in a variety of building applications and is known as quartz sand and industrial sand.

