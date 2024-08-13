Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, advancements in diagnostics, chemotherapy-related MDS cases, increased cancer survivors, clinical research and drug development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing geriatric population, advancements in targeted therapies, increased understanding of disease mechanisms, rising awareness and early diagnosis, expansion of oncology research.

Growth Driver Of The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market

The increase in the incidence of myelodysplastic syndrome is expected to propel the growth of the myelodysplastic syndrome drug market over the coming years. Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a group of disorders characterized by abnormal development and maturation of blood cells in the bone marrow. It is a type of blood cancer that primarily affects the production of healthy blood cells. Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs are used in treating myelodysplastic syndrome and involve medications to inhibit or modulate the immune system to lessen the requirement for red blood cell transfusions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market include Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Cipla Limited.

Major companies operating in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market are increasing their focus on introducing novel drugs, such as TIBSOVO, to gain a competitive edge in the market. TIBSOVO is an oral targeted therapy that inhibits the mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) enzyme. It is approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Segments:

1) By Therapeutic Class: Immunomodulatory Drugs, Hypomethylating Agents, Anti-anemics

2) By Type of Syndrome: Refractory Cytopenia With Multilineage Dysplasia, Refractory Anemia, Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts, Refractory Anemia With Ringed Sideroblasts

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Applications: Original, Generics

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Market Definition

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a diverse set of illnesses in which the bone marrow fails to create enough healthy blood cells (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets) due to aberrant cell formation and maturation. This condition is caused by uncontrolled cell growth and division that damages tissue. Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs include epoetin alfa, darbepoetin alfa, filgrastim, and other MDS drugs.

