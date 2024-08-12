Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,048 in the last 365 days.

Minbro Unveils a New Era of Premium Workspace Solutions in Marietta, GA

Office Space For Rent Marietta GA

Minbro offices in Marietta

Minbro is proud to announce the launch of its new coworking space in Marietta, GA, offering flexible, modern workspace solutions in a prime location

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minbro is excited to announce the launch of its innovative coworking space in Marietta GA, designed for professionals and businesses seeking upscale flexible, modern workspace options. Situated in a prime location, this premium facility caters to those in need of office space in Marietta or a versatile Marietta office space for rent.

Central Location Enhances Business Opportunities

Positioned adjacent to the bustling Battery/Cumberland area and just off the I-75, Minbro’s new location offers unmatched accessibility. It's mere minutes from the I-285, placing it at a crossroads of major business activities and ensuring easy access for both commuting professionals and visiting clients.

Diverse Workspace Solutions to Meet Every Need

Minbro offers a range of workspace solutions to suit various professional styles and needs, from entrepreneurs to established businesses. Flexible lease options include month-to-month and long-term commitments, ensuring that every business can find a home in Marietta.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Services

Each workspace is supported by high-speed WiFi and access to premium amenities designed to maximize productivity and comfort.

These amenities are designed to cater to a wide range of professionals including lawyers, CPAs, insurance brokers, computer programmers, financial advisors, stock traders, therapists, freelancers, and more.

Enhancing the Local Economy and Community

Minbro’s establishment in Marietta is poised to significantly contribute to the local economy by attracting a diverse group of professionals and businesses to Marietta, enhancing the area's vibrancy and economic activity. The facility not only supports the local business ecosystem but also aims to foster a community of innovation and collaboration that can drive regional growth and development.

About Minbro

Founded in 2014, Minbro has been a stalwart in the commercial real estate sector in the vibrant Metro Atlanta area. With a focus on office and retail spaces, Minbro has carved a niche for itself by prioritizing client satisfaction and delivering top-notch customer service. Learn more at https://www.minbrowork.com/

Joshua MARANEY
Top Click Media
+27 11 440 6268
email us here

You just read:

Minbro Unveils a New Era of Premium Workspace Solutions in Marietta, GA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more