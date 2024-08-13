Military Parachute Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

Military Parachute Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The military parachute market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.32 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in materials science, safety and reliability improvements, mission-specific parachutes, military operations and tactical requirements, research and development initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The military parachute market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advanced deployment systems, adoption of advanced aerodynamics, focus on enhanced safety standards, mission-specific parachute configurations, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Military Parachute Market

Increasing military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the military parachute market going forward. Military expenditure is the amount spent on weapons, weapons systems, operations, maintenance, personnel, and other specific military equipment. Government spending on the military would support the development of various aspects of the military including military parachute.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the military parachute market include Airborne Systems Inc., Butler Parachute Systems Group, CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas S.A., FXC Corporation, Mills Manufacturing Corporation.

Major companies operating in the military parachute market are focused on developing innovative products, such as the invisible high-altitude ram-air parachute, to gain a competitive advantage and increase their customer base. The invisible high-altitude ram-air parachute is an advanced system designed for special forces, allowing jumps at altitudes up to 30,000 feet with features such as a dedicated helmet, oxygen mask, and excellent gliding coefficient for precise landings.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Round Type Parachute, Cruciform Parachute, Ribbon And Ring Or Annular Parachute, Ram Air Parachute

2) By Components: Canopy, Cords, Tapes Or Webbings, Metal

3) By Application: Personnel Parachutes, Cargo Parachutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the military parachute market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global military parachute market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the military parachute market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Military Parachute Market Definition

A military parachute is a troop primary parachute created for the purpose of carrying out individual, group, and mass leaps from military aircraft and helicopters as well as combat and training jumps. It entails jumping out of a plane, holding onto a """"static line"""" attached to the aircraft while waiting for the canopy to open automatically.

Military Parachute Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Military Parachute Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on military parachute market size, military parachute market drivers and trends, military parachute market major players, military parachute competitors' revenues, military parachute market positioning, and military parachute market growth across geographies. The military parachute market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

