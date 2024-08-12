PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 Sen. Robin Pushes Heavier Penalties, including Death, vs Sexual Assault Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is pushing heavier penalties against sexual assault by strengthening the Anti-Rape Law of 1997 to make the offense punishable by death under aggravating circumstances. Padilla filed Senate Bill 2777 on Monday to make our laws stronger and more gender-responsive, after noting that rape victimizes both males and females. "Despite the penalties under RA 8353, this representation still finds it compelling to increase the punishment for any person who shall commit an act of rape as stated under Paragraph 2, Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353," Padilla noted. "By doing so, we can be more certain that our laws are stronger, more gender-responsive, and progressive especially in these changing times," he added. He noted no less than the 1987 Constitution stresses the value the State gives in protecting the dignity of every person and in guaranteeing full respect to human rights - and mandated Congress to prioritize the enactment of measures that protect the right to human dignity. Padilla also cited a study of the Council for the Welfare of Children and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in 2017 showing more males aged 13 to 24 experience sexual violence more than females. Under the bill, the penalty of reclusion perpetua to death may apply if: * the rape is committed with the use of a deadly weapon or by two or more persons; * the victim becomes insane due to the rape; * the rape is attempted and a homicide is committed during the crime; * the rape is committed with any of the aggravating or qualifying circumstances in the article Mas Mabigat na Parusa vs Sexual Assault Kasama ang Kamatayan, Itinulak ni Sen. Robin Itinutulak ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang mas mabigat na parusa - kasama ang kamatayan - laban sa sexual assault sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalakas ng kasalukuyang Anti-Rape Law of 1997. Sa Senate Bill 2777 na ihinain nitong Lunes, layunin ni Padilla ang tiyaking hindi lang mas malakas ang ating mga batas kundi mas "gender-responsive," dahil parehong lalaki at babae ang biktima ng sexual assault. "Despite the penalties under RA 8353, this representation still finds it compelling to increase the punishment for any person who shall commit an act of rape as stated under Paragraph 2, Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353," aniya. "By doing so, we can be more certain that our laws are stronger, more gender-responsive, and progressive especially in these changing times," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, nakasaad sa 1987 Constitution ang pagbigay ng kahalagahan sa paggalang sa karapatang pantao. Mismo ring Saligang Batas ang nagtakda sa Kongreso na bigyang prayoridad ang batas na protektahan ang karapatan sa dignidad. Dagdag niya, may pag-aaral ang Council for the Welfare of Children at United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) noong 2017 kung saan mas maraming lalaki na edad 13 hanggang 24 ang nakaranas ng sexual violence kumpara sa babae. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ni Padilla, ang reclusion perpetua hanggang kamatayan ay ipapataw kung: * ang rape ay ginawa na gamit ang deadly weapon o ginawa ng dalawa o higit pang tao; * ang biktima ay masiraan ng bait dahil sa nangyaring rape; * may homicide na nangyari sa pagtangkang rape * ang rape ay ginawa kasama ang "aggravating or qualifying circumstances" sa artikulo.