Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Launches New Los Angeles Hub in Partnership with Esports Automate

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is excited to announce the launch of its latest hub in Los Angeles, California, in partnership with Esports Automate. This cutting-edge facility is designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, offering both casual and competitive gamers access to top-tier equipment and a vibrant community space.

About the Los Angeles Hub: Located in one of the world’s most dynamic cities, the new UEL hub at Esports Automate is equipped with the latest in gaming technology. Featuring Samsung’s Curved 32″ Odyssey G7 240Hz 1ms G-Sync Monitors, Intel i9 Processors, and Nvidia RTX 4090 Graphics Cards, the facility ensures a smooth, visually stunning, and immersive gaming experience. Esports Automate's self-serve model, combined with stand-up desks and full mesh gaming chairs, allows gamers to focus less on setup and more on gameplay, offering the highest levels of performance, efficiency, and comfort.

Community and Competitive Opportunities: The Los Angeles hub is set to become a central location for UEL pro players to compete in regular season and playoff matches. Additionally, it will serve as a venue where any player can try out, participate in combines, and compete in various mini-tournaments such as 'Friday Night Fights' and 'Hub vs Hub' battles. With opportunities to win prizes, enter sweepstakes, and more, this hub is designed to create a thriving computer gaming community.

Titus Walker, CEO of UEL, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “We’re thrilled to bring the Ultimate Endgamers League to Los Angeles in collaboration with Esports Automate. This hub is more than just a place to play; it’s a space where gamers can level up their skills, connect with others, and immerse themselves in a world of boundless possibilities. With the state-of-the-art technology and community focus at Esports Automate, we’re setting a new standard for esports in the region.”

About Esports Automate: Esports Automate is a premier self-serve computer gaming center dedicated to providing gamers with an unparalleled experience. With state-of-the-art gaming technology and a focus on comfort and efficiency, Esports Automate is committed to creating a thriving community for both casual and competitive gamers. For more information, visit Esports Automate Website.

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL): UEL is a professional esports league with 14 teams based in the USA. Established five years ago, UEL is dedicated to creating the largest and most diverse gaming community, offering secure esports experiences for all ages and skill levels. Unlike leagues focused solely on elite gamers, UEL caters to the 99% who enjoy playing multiple games across various genres, including fighting, shooting, racing, strategy, and sports. For more information, visit ultimateendgamersleague.com.