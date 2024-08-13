J.L.RAY Company Announces Free Roof Inspection Plus 15% Off on All Roof Maintenance to Fight Inflation

JLRAY Company

Summer time is the best time to get a roof inspected for wear and tear and address minor issues. Get roof inspected and debris removal for free.

We here at J.L. Ray Company have been Delivering Consistent Quality Roofing Excellence since 1989. You can count on my team to get the job done on time and quality every time.” — Jeff Ray (Owner)

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.L. RAY Company, a leading provider of top-notch roofing services, is excited to announce a limited-time Summer Roofing Special. Free Roof Inspection including 15% discount on all roof maintenance services in Orange County from now through September 15, 2024. This initiative aims to fight inflation and celebrate the expansion of the J.L. RAY Company team.Summer: The Ideal Time for Roof MaintenanceSummer is the perfect season for roof maintenance, offering optimal weather conditions for repairs and replacements. J.L. Ray Company encourages homeowners and business owners to book now to prevent future repairs and ensure their roofs are in peak condition.Summer Roofing Special includes a Free Roof Inspection & 15% Off All Roof Maintenance through September 15thStarting Today through September 15,2024, J.L.RAY Company is offering an exclusive 15% discount on all residential and commercial roof maintenance work, regardless of roof type. This limited-time offer includes a free roof inspection and a comprehensive estimate.The discount will apply to the total amount of the maintenance proposal based on the age, condition, and type of roof.Celebrating New Business Development Manager, Connor O'ModhrainJ.L.RAY Company is thrilled to welcome Connor O'Modhrain to the team in a managerial role focusing on business development. Based in San Clemente, Connor brings over seven years of experience in enterprise sales and a commitment to excellent local service.As a devoted husband and father of four, Connor balances his professional life with his family responsibilities. His business development expertise and energy will help J.L.RAY Roofing maintain its status as an industry leader.Owner Jeff Ray on New Hire Connor O'Modhrain"Connor's extensive experience in enterprise sales and his unwavering commitment to excellent service made him the perfect fit for our team," said Jeff Ray, owner of J.L.RAY Roofing. "We chose Connor because of his proven ability to build and maintain strong business relationships, which is crucial for our growth.”His dedication to his work and his family exemplifies the values we hold at J.L.RAY Company. With Connor on board, our customers can expect even better service and more personalized attention as we continue to expand and innovate in the roofing industry."Free Roof Inspection & Debris Cleanup Includes:Cleaning roof of trash and debrisCleaning, inspecting, and servicing roof drainsInspecting and servicing flashings, skylights, HVAC curbs, and other leak hazardsReplacing broken or slipped tiles (where applicable)Probing membrane seams and repairing as neededThoroughly inspecting roof systems for deficienciesHere at J.L. Ray Company we provide all customers with a written/photo report of roof conditions and advising on any recommended actions not addressed with roof maintenance. Many of our customers consider us to be the best roof repair experts in Orange County because we make sure we communicate every step of the way and deliver quality workmanship on time.Proactive Roof Maintenance: Essential for LongevityProactive maintenance is crucial for roofs nearing the end of their expected life. J.L.RAY Company provides a range of services to ensure your roof remains in excellent condition, preventing costly repairs down the line. If you need a roof restoration in orange county J.L Ray Company is the consummate team of professionals that delivers quality on time work.

Our Services at a Glance