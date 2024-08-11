PHILIPPINES, August 11 - Press Release

August 10, 2024 Bong Go supports livelihood recovery of displaced workers in Orani, Bataan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in partnership with the local government of Orani, Bataan, including Congresswoman Geraldine Roman and Board Member Tony Roman, among others, provided support to displaced workers on Thursday, August 8. The event took place at the Orani Municipal Gymnasium, where Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, facemasks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 888 displaced workers. There were also select recipients of shoes and mobile phones. Meanwhile, through the partnership of Senator Go and the local officials, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program aims to offer employment assistance in the coming period. "May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE na TUPAD program. Iyang programa pong yan ay suportado natin para mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayan," Go highlighted. To better support Filipino workers impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing a scarcity of employment opportunities, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE, which provides temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families, who are prepared to engage in unskilled manual labor for a certain duration. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go noted that he was the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Go committed to ongoing support for the operations and expansion of the Malasakit Centers program. With 166 operational centers nationwide, including the one at Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Balanga City, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that it has already assisted more or less ten million impoverished patients with their hospital expenses. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Mr. Malasakit concluded.