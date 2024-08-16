Virginia Department of Labor and Industry Recertifies the Babcock & Wilcox Company, in Newport News
As a Voluntary Protection Program ‘STAR’ Site
This achievement demonstrates their commitment toward keeping workers safe.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Babcock & Wilcox Company in Newport News, Virginia has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP).
— DOLI Commissioner Gary Pan
“We commend the dedication of the staff and management at the Luminant Hopewell Power Plant for prioritizing workers’ safety and health,” said DOLI Commissioner Gary Pan. “This achievement demonstrates their commitment toward keeping workers safe.”
The Babcock & Wilcox Company in Newport News is one of 37 current participants in Virginia’s VPP STAR Program. The facility is part of the Babcock & Wilcox Controls and Electrical Division which designs Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) Control Systems for worldwide use.
The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia’s employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant’s management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.
Acceptance into Virginia’s VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers. The VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs. For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at https://www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/.
The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.
About the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry
DOLI is an executive branch agency, under the Virginia Secretary of Labor, overseeing the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program, Division of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Safety, and Division of Labor and Employment Laws. DOLI strives to make Virginia a better place in which to work, live, and conduct business.
Stephen Clausing
Department of Labor and Industry
+1 804-786-6359
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube