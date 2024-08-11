SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 11, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with SnakeLite

OKX Wallet is now integrated with SnakeLite , a popular Tap-to-Earn GameFi platform. SnakeLite, with over 100 million downloads and 8 million daily active users, has consistently ranked in Google Play's Top 10 apps and games.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to access SnakeLite's Telegram-based GameFi experience, where players can earn tokens through simple, engaging gameplay. SnakeLite's transition into Web3, backed by $4 million in funding, offers OKX users new opportunities in the Play-to-Earn space.

The collaboration combines OKX's secure wallet infrastructure with SnakeLite's proven user engagement, making Web3 gaming more accessible to a broader audience.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

