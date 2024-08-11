OKX Wallet Now Integrated with U2U Network

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 11, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with SnakeLite

OKX Wallet is now integrated with U2U Network , a pioneering blockchain platform focused on uniting innovators in the Web3 ecosystem. This integration enables OKX Wallet users to seamlessly interact with U2U Network's collaborative environment, which brings together developers, idea-creators, marketers, and users.

U2U Network aims to integrate proven business concepts into Web3, expanding their global reach. Its unique incubation model, overseen by the U2U Council, provides development resources, funding, and marketing support to approved projects. The platform encourages decentralized collaboration, allowing third-party contributors to participate in project development and share in their success.

Through this integration, OKX Wallet users gain access to U2U Network's innovative ecosystem, where they can engage with cutting-edge Web3 projects and potentially contribute to shaping the future of decentralized technologies.

