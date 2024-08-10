President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Women's Day Commemoration, 9 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday, 9 August 2024, officiate the National Women’s Day Commemoration hosted by the Khâi-Ma Municipality at Pofadder in Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

The President will address the national commemoration of Women's Day under the theme "Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom Towards Women’s Development" at the Denis Nel Stadium in Pofadder.

The national event marks 68 years to the day since 20 000 women of diverse backgrounds from across South Africa marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

During 30 years of democracy, South Africa has made significant strides in advancing gender equality in all domains of society, including economic empowerment of women.

The Women's Charter advances women’s economic programmes through targeted reforms that drive equality.

Women’s Day 2024 is the first national day led by the Government of National Unity and takes place in a rural community as part of including all South Africans in national events and placing a focus on the achievements and needs of women in all corners of the country.

President Ramaphosa will ahead of leading the commemoration at the Denis Nel Stadium tour a services-on-wheels exhibition of government services that will be provided to citizens attending the national day, as well as a trade expo featuring, small medium and micro enterprises led by women entrepreneurs in the Northern Cape Province.

Details of the National Women's Day Commemoration are:

Date: Friday, 09 August 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Dennis Nel Stadium,Poffader, Northern Cape

