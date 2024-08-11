Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Expands with New Hub in Dallas, Texas in Partnership with Esposure

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest hub in Dallas, Texas, in partnership with Esposure, a premier esports education and entertainment company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in UEL’s mission to bring cutting-edge esports experiences and education to communities across the United States.

About the Dallas Hub:

Located at Esposure’s state-of-the-art facility, the new UEL hub in Dallas is set to become a central hub for esports enthusiasts, players, and industry professionals. This location will serve as a venue for UEL pro players to compete in regular season and playoff matches. It will also offer opportunities for aspiring gamers, as any player can try out, participate in the combine, and compete in various events. The hub will host mini-tournaments such as ‘Friday Night Fights’ and ‘Hub vs Hub’ battles, where participants can win prizes, sweepstakes, and more. The facility also offers advanced gaming infrastructure, educational programs, and a vibrant community space designed to foster the growth of esports talent in the region.

Unlocking Potential Through Esports Education:

Esposure is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of scholars through immersive esports education. Whether aspiring to become a professional gamer, team coach, content creator, or business professional within the esports industry, Esposure's programs equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to start their journey. Scholars will:

LEARN: Enhance their knowledge through engaging courses, programs, and hands-on experience.

EXPERIENCE: Acquire skills through practical application and direct engagement with mentors and professionals.

DO: Refine skills, build portfolios, and gain proficiency in real-world settings.

Through immersive and work-based learning programs, scholars gain valuable technical and soft skills, providing them with a deep understanding of the esports industry, including business, marketing, and management aspects. These programs help students to start building their career portfolios while experiencing real-world scenarios with cutting-edge gaming and production equipment.

Titus Walker, CEO of UEL, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Esposure to launch our newest UEL hub in Dallas. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of empowering the next generation of esports talent through education, innovation, and community. The Dallas hub will be a game-changer for UEL, providing a dynamic space for our players and fans to connect, compete, and grow together.”

About Esposure:

Esposure is a global esports technology company located in Dallas, Texas, with a unique ecosystem focused on educating, entertaining, and empowering the next generation of esports professionals. Through their state-of-the-art facility, Esposure offers a range of programs including esports education, live events, and professional development opportunities. For more information, visit esposure.gg.

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL):

UEL is a professional esports league with 14 teams based in the USA. Established five years ago, UEL is dedicated to creating the largest and most diverse gaming community, offering secure esports experiences for all ages and skill levels. Unlike leagues focused solely on elite gamers, UEL caters to the 99% who enjoy playing multiple games across various genres, including fighting, shooting, racing, strategy, and sports. For more information, visit ultimateendgamersleague.com.