Passion for Sport Runs Deep in the Minds, Hearts and Muscles of Masters Athletes

MONACO, August 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Masters Athletics and the Local Organizing Committee in Gothenburg, have been preparing to welcome Masters athletes, their families and friends, spectators, and the media covering the unique stories that only Masters athletes generate while competing in running, jumping, throwing and race-walking events in both stadia and non-stadia.Masters athletes, (35-100+), are the epitome of active aging, health and longevity. They are inspirational and strong influencers to the general population. They also juggle many lives, most still work, have families and are committed to being socially responsible to the extent they make a meaningful contribution to the communities they live in. “We’re proud of all our masters athletes and their achievements and wanted to begin recognizing those who are champions in their sport and their community to inspire others. In Gothenburg, we’ll be inducting 11 champions into the inaugural WMA Gallery of Champions at an Induction Ceremony on August 11, at 4:00 p.m. in the Medal Plaza, near Slottsskogsvallen Stadium”, says Margit Jungmann, WMA President.There will be many well-known masters athletes competing in Gothenburg including several Swedish athletes: Mattias Sunneborn, former Swedish record holder of 8.21 m in Long Jump, who has been appointed WMA Ambassador for the Gothenburg Championship; he is also one of the 11athletes being inducted into WMA Gallery of Champions; Ingemar Stenmark: M65, pole vault (One of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, 2 Olympic gold medals); Mustafa Mohammed: M45, 5000m (Former holder of the Swedish marathon record); Hans Olsson: M35, javelin (Swedish alpine skier, 18-time Swedish champion); Jakob Forssmed: M45, 1500m (Sweden's Minister of Sports)."We are incredibly happy that it is now time to hold the 25th edition of the World Masters Athletics Championships. We look forward to two fantastic championship weeks with new world champions, competitions, and above all a strong sense of community from around the world.” Says Anders Mattsson, LOC Championship Manager.WMA and the LOC wish to recognize our partners: Göteborg & Co., the City of Gothenburg and the Swedish Athletics Association, for their involvement in bringing to reality the Gothenburg Championships. The GAA gratefully acknowledges support from Göteborg & Co, Got Event, and the City of Gothenburg.About us:The World Masters Athletics organizes, regulates, administers and promotes premier athletic events for athletes thirty-five and over, of all abilities. It also encourages their passion for active healthy competition, global camaraderie, and celebratory spirit. https://www.world-masters-athletics.org Representing the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the Gothenburg Athletics Association (GAA) is a key member and the national governing body for track and field in Sweden. GAA is committed to the development and advancement of its 52 affiliated associations, including cultivating a strong community foundation. The GAA’s vision is to promote athletics, as an inclusive and lifelong sport, and create a supportive environment for elite athletes. https://www.2024wmac.com -ends-Media Contact:LOC: Lotta LarssonLotta.Larsson@goteborgsvarvet.se+46705116100WMA: Clara NorthcottClara.Northcott@world-masters-athletics.org+14165625900

