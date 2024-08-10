Submit Release
How do I prepare for a Patient Listening Session?

Participants parking at FDA should arrive at the visitor parking lot an hour and 15 minutes before the start of the session. While driving to the lot, you will go through a vehicle security checkpoint.

Participants being dropped off at FDA should arrive an hour before the start of the session. You will be dropped off at Building 1.

Call, text, or email OPA to notify us of your arrival. Enter Building 1 and sign into the Visitor Management System. Be prepared to show a government-issued photo ID. You must undergo security procedures similar to those at the airport. Be prepared to remove your laptop and power cables from your bags.

OPA will meet you at security and escort to the meeting room. OPA will escort you during your entire visit at FDA.  

