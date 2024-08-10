Forum | Virtual
Scheduled
- Date:
- April 28 - 29, 2021
Visit the CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Webpage
This event offers practical advice, case studies, and a deep dive into the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) review process. Presentations will focus on various aspects from pre-ANDA, drug development, post-marketing and global generic drug affairs program support for the generic drug program.
INTENDED AUDIENCE
The generic drug industry, consultants, regulatory affairs professionals, or contractors with an emphasis on those who:
- plan to submit an ANDA or are in the process of submitting an ANDA
- involved in generic drug development
- work on bioequivalence, stability, dissolution and impurity testing
- prepare regulatory submissions