TOMORROW: Governor Newsom and new high-speed rail CEO to celebrate Caltrain electrification
SAN FRANCISCO – On Saturday in San Francisco, Governor Gavin Newsom and California High-Speed Rail Authority’s incoming CEO, Ian Choudri, will join federal, state and local leaders to celebrate the debut of Caltrain’s new electrified train fleet.
More than $1.3 billion in state funding supported Caltrain’s electrification – a critical component of California’s high-speed rail system.
WHEN: Saturday, August 10 at approximately 9 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: Caltrain Youtube
**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to liebermand@samtrans.com.