TOMORROW: Governor Newsom and new high-speed rail CEO to celebrate Caltrain electrification

SAN FRANCISCO – On Saturday in San Francisco, Governor Gavin Newsom and California High-Speed Rail Authority’s incoming CEO, Ian Choudri, will join federal, state and local leaders to celebrate the debut of Caltrain’s new electrified train fleet. 

More than $1.3 billion in state funding supported Caltrain’s electrification – a critical component of California’s high-speed rail system.

WHEN: Saturday, August 10 at approximately 9 a.m. 

LIVESTREAM: Caltrain Youtube 

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to liebermand@samtrans.com.

