Broadway's 2023–2024 Season Performance

Broadway Season Statistics

Broadway’s 2023–2024 season grossed $1.54 billion with 71 shows. Attendance remained strong at 12.3 million, even with a slight revenue and ticket price dip.

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broadway League reports that the gross for the 2023–24 season came in at $1,539,278,706. That’s a drop, or depreciation, of roughly 2 per cent – from the 2022–23 gross of $1,577,586,897.

The 12.3 million people who attended the season’s 71 productions, which included 39 new shows, spent nearly $1.2 billion on the productions, a drop in gross revenue from the previous season. But there was actually a less-than-a-percentage-point increase in attendance. Nearly 90 per cent of available seats in Broadway theatres were full.

Though the numbers are strong, Broadway attendance is about 17 per cent below its pre-pandemic levels. The 2018-2019 season, the last full season before the pandemic, was a record-breaker, with a total gross of $1.8 billion and attendance of 14.8 million.

We find that on average, the ticket price for the 2023–24 season was $125.27, which comes down by 2 per cent as compared to the last season ($128.43).

Season Highlights

In total, the 2023–2024 season included 71 productions. Of these, 39 were new productions:

Musicals: 21 (16 original, 5 revivals)

Plays: 16 (12 original, 4 revivals)

Special Engagements: 2

Weekly Performance

By the end of the season’s final week, the 35 shows open posted a weekly total of $36,381,958, a week-to-week increase of just about 2 per cent, and an 11 per cent jump over last year. Attendance was 292,642, at 91 per cent of capacity, with a year-on-year increase of 6 per cent.

Top-Grossing Shows

For the week ending May 29, productions grossing more than $1 million included:

• Aladdin

• An Enemy of the People

• Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

• Hamilton

• Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

• Hell’s Kitchen

• Merrily We Roll Along

• MJ

• Moulin Rouge!

• The Great Gatsby

• The Lion King ($2M)

• The Wiz

• Uncle Vanya

• Water for Elephants

• Wicked

Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League, said: ‘The 2023–2024 Broadway season was as audiences returned to Broadway and experienced an incredible range and specials in record numbers. Attendees flocked to Broadway this past season, with 12.3 million attending shows and Broadway shows grossing an incredible $1.54 billion. Broadway is a constantly evolving vibrant space where audiences connect with the world through extraordinary storytelling that artists lovingly craft and bring to life. All are welcome here so that everyone has something to love seeing.’Broadway's enduring appeal and resilience are evident, even as the industry continues its journey toward complete recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, individuals can access the “Theater Guide” official website.

Contact Details:

Business Name: Theater Guide

Contact Name: Alexander Del Rey

Contact Email: Info@theater.guide

Country: United States

Website: https://theater.guide/