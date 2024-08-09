Submit Release
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 10, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 20, 2024. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2024 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 21% (2% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,468 million compared to $2,039 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 71% to $177 million ($8.35 on a diluted per share basis) from $103 million ($4.88 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2023.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $451 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $173 million resulting in total consideration of $624 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $265 million, an increase of 116%, or $143 million, compared to $123 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $168 million to $182 million compared to $14 million for the same period in 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2,468 million, an increase of 21%, or $430 million, compared to $2,039 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the first six months of 2024 total revenues were $4,822 million, an increase of 22%, or $864 million, compared to $3,958 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 2% and 3% respectively, 3% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $177 million compared to $103 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $8.35 in the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income per diluted share of $4.88 for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $282 million or $13.31 per diluted share compared to $198 million or $9.32 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, CFO increased $143 million to $265 million compared to $123 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 116%. For the first six months of 2024, CFO increased $247 million to $1,002 million compared to $755 million during the same period in 2023, representing an increase of 33%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased $168 million to $182 million compared to $14 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased $161 million to $628 million compared to $467 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 34%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

                 
    Three months ended
June 30,		       Six months ended
June 30,		    
    2024   2023         2024   2023      
  ($ in millions)   ($ in millions)  
                     
Net cash flows from operating activities   265   123         1,002   755      
Adjusted for:                    
Interest paid on lease obligations   (3 ) (3 )       (7 ) (5 )    
Interest paid on debt   (37 ) (36 )       (78 ) (62 )    
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap   -   6         -   6      
Debt transaction costs   (2 ) (1 )       (13 ) (3 )    
Payments of lease obligations   (29 ) (28 )       (58 ) (53 )    
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge   (8 ) (31 )       (89 ) (69 )    
Property and equipment purchased   (13 ) (9 )       (23 ) (19 )    
Interest and dividends received   9   0         15   1      
                     
    182   21         749   550      
Less amount attributable to                    
Non-controlling interests   1   (7 )       (121 ) (83 )    
                     
Free cash flow available to shareholders   182   14         628   467      
                     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                    
                     

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited      
    June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023
         
Assets      
         
Current assets:      
  Cash $ 1,873   $ 1,284   $ 970  
  Accounts receivable   1,117     1,144     976  
  Unbilled revenue   429     326     308  
  Inventories   60     51     57  
  Other assets   618     544     460  
      4,097     3,349     2,770  
         
Non-current assets:      
  Property and equipment   210     142     129  
  Right of use assets   315     312     286  
  Deferred income taxes   191     107     91  
  Other assets   312     286     189  
  Intangible assets   6,992     6,675     5,703  
      8,019     7,523     6,399  
         
Total assets $ 12,116   $ 10,873   $ 9,169  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
         
Current liabilities:      
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 274   $ 861   $ 734  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   342     225     283  
  Redeemable preferred securities   -     814     500  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,308     1,433     1,083  
  Dividends payable   21     21     21  
  Deferred revenue   2,079     1,757     1,869  
  Provisions   11     9     11  
  Acquisition holdback payables   277     172     148  
  Lease obligations   113     112     98  
  Income taxes payable   104     88     79  
      4,528     5,492     4,827  
         
Non-current liabilities:      
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,834     863     614  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   1,604     1,385     795  
  Deferred income taxes   622     603     503  
  Acquisition holdback payables   112     86     104  
  Lease obligations   240     236     217  
  Other liabilities   272     246     240  
      4,685     3,420     2,474  
         
Total liabilities   9,213     8,911     7,300  
         
         
Shareholders' equity:      
  Capital stock   99     99     99  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (158 )   (99 )   (112 )
  Retained earnings   2,517     1,876     1,547  
  Non-controlling interests   445     85     335  
      2,903     1,961     1,868  
         
         
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,116   $ 10,873   $ 9,169  
         


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
             
Unaudited              
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
                 
Revenue              
License $ 87     $ 89     $ 175     $ 170  
Professional services   495       428       964       840  
Hardware and other   68       63       127       121  
Maintenance and other recurring   1,819       1,459       3,556       2,828  
      2,468       2,039       4,822       3,958  
                 
Expenses              
Staff   1,328       1,112       2,620       2,179  
Hardware   37       36       72       71  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   243       199       458       384  
Occupancy   16       13       30       26  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   133       97       245       185  
Professional fees   44       36       83       71  
Other, net   51       29       101       67  
Depreciation   45       40       89       79  
Amortization of intangible assets   258       213       500       406  
      2,155       1,774       4,197       3,469  
                 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   4       16       (15 )     26  
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   8       31       89       69  
Finance and other expense (income)   (23 )     (2 )     (32 )     (9 )
Bargain purchase gain   (2 )     0       (5 )     (1 )
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   6       1       16       3  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)   -       94       58       282  
Finance costs   69       46       136       82  
      61       186       247       453  
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes   252       79       378       36  
                 
Current income tax expense (recovery)   143       114       270       217  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (78 )     (61 )     (153 )     (123 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   65       53       117       93  
                 
Net income (loss)   187       26       261       (57 )
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   177       103       282       198  
Non-controlling interests   10       (78 )     (21 )     (255 )
Net income (loss)   187       26       261       (57 )
                 
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.              
  Basic and diluted $ 8.35     $ 4.88     $ 13.31     $ 9.32  
                 



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
             
Unaudited              
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Net income (loss) $ 187     $ 26     $ 261     $ (57 )
               
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):              
               
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax   (14 )     15       (62 )     31  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax   (14 )     15       (62 )     31  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 173     $ 41     $ 198     $ (26 )
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   (13 )     15       (53 )     26  
Non-controlling interests   (1 )     0       (9 )     6  
Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (14 )   $ 15     $ (62 )   $ 31  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   164       118       229       223  
Non-controlling interests   9       (77 )     (30 )     (249 )
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 173     $ 41     $ 198     $ (26 )



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited            
Six months ended June 30, 2024            
    Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI    
    Capital stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
               
Balance at January 1, 2024 $ 99 $ (99 ) $ 1,876   $ 1,877     85   $ 1,961  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss):            
               
Net income (loss)   -   -     282     282     (21 )   261  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
  foreign operations and other, net of tax   -   (53 )   -     (53 )   (9 )   (62 )
               
             
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   -   (53 )   -     (53 )   (9 )   (62 )
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)   -   (53 )   282     229     (30 )   198  
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations   -   -     -     -     (0 )   (0 )
               
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine   -   -     -     -     872     872  
               
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine     (6 )   400     394     (394 )   -  
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests   -   -     1     1     (1 )   (0 )
               
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   -   -     -     -     (86 )   (86 )
               
Dividends to shareholders of the Company   -   -     (42 )   (42 )   -     (42 )
               
Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 99 $ (158 ) $ 2,517   $ 2,458   $ 445   $ 2,903  
               


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited            
Six months ended June 30, 2023            
               
    Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI    
    Capital stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
               
Balance at January 1, 2023 $ 99 $ (150 ) $ 1,763   $ 1,713   $ 221   $ 1,933  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss):            
               
Net income (loss)   -   -     198     198     (255 )   (57 )
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
  foreign operations and other, net of tax   -   26     -     26     6     31  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   -   26     -     26     6     31  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)   -   26     198     223     (249 )   (26 )
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
Special dividend of Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares   -   12     (378 )   (366 )   366     -  
               
Acquisition of non-controlling interests   -   -     -     -     (1 )   (1 )
               
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine   -   -     -     -     4     4  
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests   -   0     6     6     (6 )   0  
               
Dividends to shareholders of the Company   -   -     (42 )   (42 )   -     (42 )
               
Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 99 $ (112 ) $ 1,547   $ 1,533   $ 335   $ 1,868  
               


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                   
                   
Unaudited              
      Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
                   
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:              
  Net income (loss) $ 187     $ 26     $ 261     $ (57 )
  Adjustments for:              
    Depreciation   45       40       89       79  
    Amortization of intangible assets   258       213       500       406  
    IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   8       31       89       69  
    Finance and other expense (income)   (23 )     (2 )     (32 )     (9 )
    Bargain purchase (gain)   (2 )     0       (5 )     (1 )
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   6       1       16       3  
    Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)   -       94       58       282  
    Finance costs   69       46       136       82  
    Income tax expense (recovery)   65       53       117       93  
    Foreign exchange loss (gain)   4       16       (15 )     26  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities              
    exclusive of effects of business combinations   (174 )     (238 )     34       30  
  Income taxes paid   (177 )     (158 )     (245 )     (249 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   265       123       1,002       755  
                   
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:              
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (3 )     (3 )     (7 )     (5 )
  Interest paid on debt   (37 )     (36 )     (78 )     (62 )
  Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap   -       6       -       6  
  Increase (decrease) in CSI facility   -       240       (578 )     189  
  Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI   (21 )     49       92       38  
  Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes   -       -       1,000       -  
  Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   164       75       276       254  
  Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   (14 )     (42 )     (32 )     (128 )
  Other financing activities   (24 )     (2 )     (27 )     1  
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   (0 )     -       (86 )     -  
  Debt transaction costs   (2 )     (1 )     (13 )     (3 )
  Payments of lease obligations   (29 )     (28 )     (58 )     (53 )
  Distribution to the Joday Group   -       -       (64 )     -  
  Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice   -       -       (22 )     -  
  Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company   (21 )     (21 )     (42 )     (42 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   12       238       363       195  
                   
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:              
  Acquisition of businesses   (452 )     (393 )     (675 )     (845 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   31       48       66       93  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (54 )     (61 )     (130 )     (133 )
  Purchases of investments and other assets   (0 )     (16 )     (1 )     (18 )
  Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets   2       -       5       119  
  Decrease (increase) in restricted cash   2       29       (9 )     (0 )
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   8       0       13       3  
  Property and equipment purchased   (13 )     (9 )     (23 )     (19 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (476 )     (402 )     (753 )     (800 )
                   
Effect of foreign currency on              
  cash   (5 )     1       (22 )     8  
                   
Increase (decrease) in cash   (205 )     (40 )     590       159  
                   
Cash, beginning of period $ 2,078     $ 1,010     $ 1,284     $ 811  
                   
Cash, end of period $ 1,873     $ 970     $ 1,873     $ 970  
                   

Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

