BlueRush Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement; Raises $990,000

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company”) ‎‎‎(TSXV:BTV; ‎OTCQB:BTVRF), ‎a personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, announced today the second and final closing (the “Final Closing”) of its non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”).

Pursuant to the Final Closing, the Company has issued 6 Units (as defined in the Company’s June 18, 2024 news release) for gross proceeds of $90,000, resulting in a total aggregate Offering of $990,000 through the issuance of 33,000,000 common shares, 33,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.05 for 60 months from issuance, and $330,000 principal amount 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures maturing 60 months from issuance and convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.05 per share in the first year and $0.10 per share in years two to five. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period.‎ In connection with the Final Closing, the Company will pay a registered dealer a cash commission of $7,200.

About BlueRush

BlueRush, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, builds and delivers products and services that engage customers in the digital channels. BlueRush’s flagship product, IndiVideo®, is a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo® enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit https://www.bluerush.com .

Steve Taylor

Chief Executive Officer

BlueRush Inc.‎

Tel: 416-457-9391‎

Email: steve.taylor@bluerush.com

Kendra Borutski

Director of Marketing

BlueRush Inc.‎

Email: kendra.borutski@bluerush.com

