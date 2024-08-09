Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,858 in the last 365 days.

Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 6, 2024, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 9, 2024.

Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:

                 
  Voted For   Voted Against   % For % Against
                 
Lino A. Saputo 354,862,864   8,721,020   97.60 % 2.40 %
Victor L. Crawford 363,437,051   146,834   99.96 % 0.04 %
Olu Fajemirokun-Beck 360,377,252   3,206,633   99.12 % 0.88 %
Anthony M. Fata 358,397,698   5,186,187   98.57 % 1.43 %
Annalisa King 361,238,933   2,344,952   99.36 % 0.64 %
Karen Kinsley 363,222,425   361,460   99.90 % 0.10 %
Diane Nyisztor 362,624,478   959,407   99.74 % 0.26 %
Franziska Ruf 362,720,705   863,180   99.76 % 0.24 %
Stanley H. Ryan 362,759,500   824,385   99.77 % 0.23 %
Annette Verschuren 359,101,749   4,482,136   98.77 % 1.23 %
                 

About Saputo
Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Saputo Announces Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more