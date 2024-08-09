Big Muddy Bar Association Hosts the Banquet

Members of the Big Muddy Bar Association, pictured below, volunteered to set up and serve a meal at the Banquet at the Dream Center on August 8. The Banquet is a free community meal that takes place in the evening during the week and at noon on the weekends. It relies on volunteers to prepare and serve the meals to members of the Bismarck community.
