Hemorrhage, sometimes accompanied by coagulopathy (a condition that affects the blood’s ability to clot), is a leading cause of death among combat trauma casualties. Plasma contains proteins that may be effective at helping clot blood and can be used for the management of hemorrhage and coagulopathy. However, its use in combat settings is severely limited by logistical and operational challenges such as the need for refrigeration and, in the case of frozen plasma, a long thawing period.

OctaPlasLG Powder is a powdered freeze-dried product that can be used following reconstitution (adding water back to the powder) in settings where refrigeration is not available, thus enabling the rapid availability of plasma for use at the point of injury. Information is available on FDA’s website.