ZipBy, Fennix, and EasyPark Pioneering Automatic Payment and Gate Entry System Across Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZipBy, Fennix, and EasyPark have joined forces to introduce a pioneering automatic payment and gate entry system across Vancouver parking lots. This initiative features Lot 31 at 160 Water St. (Gastown Parkade) and Lot 19 at 900 West Cordova St.



ZipBy’s latest offering, ZipBy Go, allows drivers to seamlessly enter and exit parking lots using the mobile app. As the driver approaches the gate, it automatically opens without requiring the driver to touch their phones or roll down the window. Fees are charged through the app if payable, and receipts emailed directly, eliminating the need for pay station queues.

According to ZipBy CEO Shirley Rodriguez, this partnership promises numerous benefits, enhanced user experience, reduced queuing, cost savings, and full revenue capture. “ZipBy has already provided this ticketless solution through a wireless Bluetooth experience to drivers at Joyce Parking and various lots across the U.S. and Canada, including EasyPark lots, such as CF Pacific Centre. To further enhance the driver experience, ZipBy has launched License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology through Fennix Systems Inc, an expert in LPR technology ensuring higher read rates and faster entry and exit times.”

EasyPark's CEO, Nigel Bullers, was impressed with the ZipBy solution, stating, “The first time I drove through a gated lot with ZipBy, I knew we had to bring this experience to Vancouver. The gate opened as I approached without needing to touch my cell phone. The product is invisible as you drive in and out. Everything happens in the background, just like magic. In recent years, we have been driven by the desire to leverage technology to enhance the driving experience with fast, seamless, and secure solutions. This new initiative, through partnerships with Fennix Systems and ZipBy, elevates the driver experience to a new level. LPR integration allows for entry and exit at lightning speeds with 99% accuracy. We have a longstanding partnership with Fennix, leveraging their technology to swiftly and smoothly open gates for monthly parkers and carshare vehicles based on their license plates, eliminating the necessity of access cards.”

Paul Yakutchik, CEO, and co-founder of Fennix Systems Inc. says, “Our technology is proven in lots across North America, including EasyPark, as well as airports and other large facilities. We open gates for monthly parkers, fleet vehicles, and even those who have paid at a pay station in a frictionless and fast manner. Our design and technology achieve read rates with about 99% accuracy, which was crucial for both ZipBy and EasyPark.”

“Driver safety and sustainable solutions are paramount for both our clients and their customers,” says Gary Khor, Vice President of Technology and IT. “ZipBy is the safest way for people to enter a garage and this innovation aligns with EasyPark's commitment to leveraging technology for secure and efficient parking solutions. The system also prioritizes driver safety and sustainability by eliminating paper tickets and reducing environmental impact. This new initiative with LPR technology elevates the experience to a whole new level.”

“One crucial factor in our quest for a solution was ensuring that we wouldn't require two distinct systems for our customers,” explains Ravinder Bains, Director of Client Services. “We aim to avoid customers using separate systems for gated lots versus open lots, beaches, and parks. With ZipBy, drivers enjoy the best of both worlds: an LPR-driven, wireless hands-free solution at gates, and the same mobile app for manual payments at over 200 other lots across the city.”

As part of our promotion for this new app, customers receive a 10% discount when parking at most lots around Vancouver, including Lot 31 in Gastown, CF Pacific Centre, Library Square, and Lot 19. Additionally, customers enjoy a $4.00 discount when parking at event lots during downtown core event nights.

We firmly believe that mobile apps represent the future of parking payments and integrating them with LPR technology is the logical next step. At EasyPark, our aim is to deliver a seamless parking experience to our customers, and the ZipBy Go Pay solution is designed precisely for that purpose.

ZipBy, EasyPark and Fennix Systems, are revolutionizing parking services in Vancouver with a seamless, technology-driven approach that enhances user convenience and operational efficiency.

ZipBy was also honoured for its exceptional contribution to the parking industry at the prestigious Canadian Parking Association (CPA) 2023 Annual Conference and Trade Show. Celebrating its 40th edition, the event awarded ZipBy the esteemed "Innovation in Parking and Programs" award. Additionally, ZipBy recently received a 2024 Honorable Mention for Marketing and Communications for the ZipBy App Launch from the International Parking and Mobility Institute (IPMI) at their annual conference in Columbus, Ohio.

About ZipBy:

ZipBy is the only parking technology worldwide that combines On Street, Off Street, and Surface Lot parking and pedestrian access, all within a single mobile app, effectively turning the ZipBy app into a parking meter. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, ZipBy also has offices in the USA and Canada. For more information, please visit: www.zipby.app

About Fennix Systems Inc.

Fennix is a local Canadian company operating across North America and multiple verticals including parking, tolling, access control and payment processing, specializing in hardware, software and integrations with both partners and customers. For more information, please visit: www.fennixsystems.ca

About EasyPark:

Established in 1947, EasyPark is committed to simplifying parking. The company revolutionizes parking services for a wide range of clients, including public-sector organizations such as the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board, as well as major property management firms like Cadillac Fairview, Bentall Green Oak, and CMHC Granville Island. For more details, please visit: www.easypark.ca

