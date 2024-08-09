MDC invites landowners to woodland habitats workshop Aug. 24 in Mansfield

Body

MANSFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) to provide landowners interested in managing or establishing woodland habitats a free-to-attend workshop at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 in Mansfield.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjzmHkseKj_8Nl6HPMuWpIB8C3Gyt0iJeB7YyFOw2HdDCb1Q/viewform.

Participants will learn the strategies involved in restoring or maintaining an oak woodland area (a type of woodland where oaks are the predominant tree species). Cost-share opportunities will also be discussed.

“Woodlands provide quality nesting and brood-rearing habitat for turkeys, along with beneficial wildflowers for pollinators,” said MDC Private Land Conservationist Danita Rechkemmer. “Thinning a woodland allows for ample spacing, more sunlight, and overall, more favorable growing conditions for the trees that are left standing.”

The program will include a walking tour of parts of the farm over uneven ground and un-mowed areas. Participants should bring bug spray, sunscreen, a hat, and comfortable walking shoes. This program is limited to 15 people. Location and further details will be shared with registered participants via email.

More information can be found by contacting Danita Rechkemmer at Danita.Rehkemmer@mdc.mo.gov, and Will Rechkemmer at wrechkemmer@nwtf.net.

Find more free workshops near you online at mdc.mo.gov/events.