24th Annual Gospel Fest Announced

Gospel Fest — New England’s largest Gospel music celebration — is free and open to all.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the lineup for the 24th annual Gospel Fest. This year’s event, which showcases both national and local gospel talent, will take place on Sunday, August 25, at 5 p.m. at the Leader Bank Pavilion.

“It is a joy to announce this year’s Gospel Fest,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate music and community. I applaud the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment and community partners for organizing this tremendous show.”

Gospel Fest will feature performances by Latice Crawford, a top three finalist on BET's "Sunday Best” and headliner Micah Stampley, renowned for his energetic style throughout his nearly two decade career.

“I am really excited about this year’s lineup,” said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the City of Boston. “I think we have a little bit of the old with a little bit of the new—there is something for everyone. The City looks forward to bringing the community together to celebrate the tradition of gospel music.”

“I am thrilled for this year’s 24th annual Gospel Fest,” said Will Dickerson, Faith-Based Community Liaison. “This event is a staple for the community and always brings together young people, older residents, and families in fellowship. I encourage folks to join us later this month to build community, enjoy gospel music and end the summer strong.”

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and the show starts at 5:00 p.m. Pre-registration is not required. Concession stands will be open and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission water truck will be onsite for attendees. For more information about the 24th Gospel Fest, please visit boston.gov/gospel-fest.

Building on creating a vibrant summer, the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment is also hosting the Friday Afternoon Concert Series and the Summer Dance Party Series.

The weekly concerts run through August 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Samuel Adams Park, 1 Faneuil Hall Square. This year's series features a variety of talented artists, including:

August 9: Aadhish Nair Quartet

August 16: Alegria Quartet

August 23: Trinity Mei

The final Dance Party takes place on August 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, featuring old school hits with DJ Bruno.