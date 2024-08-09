Weekly Traffic Update: August 9, 2024

Stratford Rd. to close west of Sunset Dr. for Water Tower Project

Beginning Monday, August 12, City contractors will close Stratford Rd. just west of Sunset Dr. for work associated with the Stratford Water Tower project. Drivers turning east onto Stratford Rd. from Iowa St. will have no thru access to or past Sunset Dr. during this time. Traffic on the west side of the Stratford Rd. closure will be detoured to Harvard Rd.

The City anticipates this closure to end in early September, pending weather or other delays.

14th St. westbound lane closed from Tennessee St. to Ohio St.

Beginning Monday August 12, crews from Black Hills Energy will be closing one westbound lane on 14th St. from Tennessee St. to Ohio St. for a gas main relocation.

This closure is anticipated to be removed by end of day on Friday, August 16, pending weather or other delays.

Lane drop on Iowa St. from Yale Rd. to Harvard St.

Beginning Monday, August 12, contractors for Evergy will be dropping the outside right lane on southbound Iowa St. from Yale Rd. to Harvard St. for an electrical pole replacement. There will be no impacts to any business entrances in this area.

This closure is anticipated to be removed by end of day Thursday, August 15, pending weather or other delays.

Crestline Dr. and Bob Billings Pkwy. traffic signal replacement August 15

Beginning Thursday, August 15, City crews will replace the traffic signal cabinet at the intersection of Crestline Dr. and Bob Billings Pkwy. starting at 9 am. During this traffic signal outage, temporary 4-way stop signs will be in place at the intersection and City staff will be on-site.

The City anticipates this project to end the same day, August 15, pending weather or other delays.

Wisconsin St. to close at 6th St. / Michigan St. to reopen at 6th St.

Beginning today, August 9, City contractors will reopen Michigan St. on the north side of 6th St.

Additionally, Wisconsin St. will be closed on the north side of 6th St. for saw cutting work. Wisconsin St. will be reopened later this evening, August 9, and will remain open to traffic all weekend. On Monday, August 12, City contractors will close Wisconsin St. at 6th St. again to being work on storm sewer and pavement improvements.

The City anticipates this closure to last for three (3) weeks, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Impacts on Iowa St from 23rd St to Irving Hill Rd.

Beginning Monday, August 12, City contractors will begin filling in potholes in various locations on 23rd St. and Iowa St. in preparation for a City reconstruction project. During this work, there will be various impacts to traffic including lane drops and the removal of turn lanes. The first section of these impacts will be on Iowa St. from 23rd St. to Irving Hill Rd, with the next section of work occurring on W 23rd St. and Clinton Pkwy. adjacent to Iowa St.

These impacts are anticipated to be resolved on August 15, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction .