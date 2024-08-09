Submit Release
Inslee issues emergency proclamation in response to wildfires

Today Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide emergency proclamation related to wildfires. Since June 2024, our state has experienced abnormally dry weather conditions with periods of exceptionally high temperatures, creating high-risk fuel conditions in many areas.

The resulting large number of fires has also created a large-scale fuel supply shortage for firefighting activities in our state, requiring fuel to be resupplied over greater distances and from throughout the region. In addition to declaring a statewide emergency, this order suspends statutory limitations on vehicle driver hours of service for delivery of fuel supplies essential to statewide firefighting efforts until August 16, 2024.   

In addition, members of active state service, including the National and State Guard, or such part thereof as may be necessary in the opinion of the Adjutant General, are called into active service to assist in addressing this situation.

