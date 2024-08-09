Pest Patrol Announces New Direct Sales Division

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pest Patrol, Inc. announced today the launch of a new sales division focusing on direct, in-person relationship development. The team is composed of six account specialists managed by Jesus Ortiz, Sales Manager. Ortiz has a background in direct sales and managing sales teams in San Diego. Ortiz understands what it takes to effectively reach the most potential pest control clients with speed and precision without compromising service.

These account specialists are trained in pest prevention, common signs of infestations, pest prevention and maintenance. In addition to six full-time account specialists, Pest Patrol is also recruiting paid interns that can gain college credit from the season position. Pest Patrol co-owner Ryan Williamson is confident that the new sales team will expand existing operations throughout San Diego County providing homeowners with affordable, high quality pest control services.

“This next step in our business development will enable us to help more customers throughout San Diego County receive high quality, locally owned pest control. We are excited for the expertise that Jesus brings to our team and look forward to improving our sales process with his support.”

About Pest Patrol, Inc.

Pest Patrol, Inc. is a family owned and operated pest control company that has been servicing the Southern California area since 1982. Based in San Diego, California, Pest Patrol, Inc. provides both pest control and restoration services for homes, businesses and real estate professionals. Pest Patrol specializes in general pest control services, escrow inspections, attic restoration, commercial pest control, termite inspections and treatment, and service commercial and hotel property management companies.

