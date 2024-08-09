Attorney General Bird Celebrates Win in Defending Stabilizing Braces

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a victory in defending stabilizing braces, the firearms attachments designed to help people with disabilities protect themselves by improving safety and accuracy. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response to the federal court of appeals' decision:

“This victory upholds Americans’ constitutional rights and stops the Biden-Harris ATF’s illegal attempt to make millions of law-abiding citizens felons overnight. As Attorney General, I will continue fighting back against the Biden-Harris administration’s aggressive power grabs and to defend Iowans’ constitutional rights.”

Read the court opinion here.

